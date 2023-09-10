Three booked for storing, sharing nude content of minors on social media

September 10, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City police have registered three separate cases against three persons on the charges of storing and sharing nude content related to minors on social media. The action was based on the complaints registered on CyberTipline portal of National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Bajpe police on September 6 registered a case of against one Karthik Sanil, the holder of sanil460 account on instagram, for sharing with ms_snapie_soul account on instagram a video of the sexual act involving an adult male and a minor girl. The video was shared around 1 p.m. on April 6, 2022.

On the same day, another case was registered by Bajpe police against Sujith, the holder of naiksujith449@gmail.com, who was found storing in Google Photos a video of a sexual act between an adult female and minor boy. This video was stored at 8.30 a.m. of February 6, 2022,

The Mulki police on September 3 registered a case against Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bappanadu village in Mulky, for using his https://www.facebook.com/sn.km.923 account to share a nude video related to minor children. He shared the nude content at 1.45 p.m. of May 20, 2022.

The complaints about the three videos on the CyberTipline portal was part of the CD (compact disc) of complaints related to Karnataka that was sent by the National Crime Records Bureau to Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Division, Criminal Investigation Department. The three complaints related to Mangaluru were sent to Mangaluru Cyber Crime police station. After knowing the area the accused resided in, the matter was referred to the concerned police station, which registered suo motu case under Section 66 (B) of Information Technology Act, 2000.

