Three booked for alleged bid to convert woman

November 27, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Women Police of Mangaluru City have registered cases of assault and criminal intimidation of a woman and forcible conversion to another religion, against two men and a woman on Saturday.

The police gave the name of the accused as Khalil, Jamila, and Aiman. The complainant, a 22-year-old Hindu woman, told the police that she was working in a fancy store at Bikarnakatte in the city. Khalil befriended her and offered her a new job with more salary.

He took the complainant to Kallapu in the city, converted her to Islam and taught Koran after changing her name to Ayesha. Khalil later took her to Jamila’s residence at Kankanady and made her to work there for eight months. Jamila forced her to wear burkha, the complainant said. Airman, who came in contact with her, too forced the complainant to have an affair with him. The complainant alleged Khalil attempted to outrage her modesty.

The Women Police have registered cases under the relevant provisions of the IPC and Sections 3 and 5 of The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2022. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar said investigation was on and the accused would be arrested soon.