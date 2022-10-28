Three boats catch fire

​​Fire and Emergency Services personnel​​ trying to put out the fire that engulfed three boats anchored at Kasaba Bengre ​in Mangaluru ​on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three cargo vessels anchored at Kasba Bengre were gutted in fire here on Friday evening.

The police said that the vessels owned by a resident of Lakshadweep had been anchored for repair for the last two years. Of these, one vessel had been repaired and was ready for testing in sea.

District Fire Officer Mohammed Nawaz said that one of the vessels caught fire accidentally and the fire then spread to the other two vessels anchored nearby.

All the three vessels had been built in wood and have now been completely damaged. There were no causalities, Mr. Nawaz said and added that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The vessels did not have any cargo in them when they caught fire.

Fire engines from Pandeshwar and Kadri fire stations were engaged to put out the fire, he said.