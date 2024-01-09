ADVERTISEMENT

Three Ayurveda exponents presented Alva’s Dhanvantari award

January 09, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three Ayurveda exponents were conferred with the Alva’s Dhanvantari Awards by the Alva’s Ayurveda Medical College Hospital during its Dhanvantari Puja Mahotsava, Shishyopanayana Samskara and annual day celebrations on Tuesday at Moodbidri.

The awards were presented to Hubballi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya Principal A.S. Prashanth, Auurveda surgeon Sripathy Kinnikambala, and Mangaluru Sharada Ayurveda Medical College Principal R. Sandeep Bekal.

Responding to the felicitation, Dr. Kinnikambala said he was overwhelmed with the recognition. Recalling his association with Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva since their college days, he said the latter has realised the dream of building a Vidya Kashi.

Dr. Prashanth recalled his initial professional stint at Moodbidri and urged students to be always studious. They should always be searching for knowledge and be prepared to face the competition in the external world. Dr. Bekal said despite Ayurveda getting global recognition, its students were still not aggressively propagating the discipline.

R. Vishnu who bagged the gold medal in 2017 BAMS final exams of Rajiv Gandhi University Health Sciences; Sai Chinmayi, gold medallist of the 2021 BAMS batch, and MD Ayurveda Panchakarma gold medallist Lifam Roshanara were presented the Alva’s Academic Excellence awards.

