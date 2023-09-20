Three assault Madikeri resident, decamp with bag containing ₹3.5 lakh cash

September 20, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MANGALURU

An autorickshaw driver and two of its occupants allegedly assaulted a Madikeri resident and snatched his bag containing ₹3.5 lakh cash, two mobile phones, and three ATM cards on Monday in Sullia police limits.

Complainant Darshan, 27, a resident of Karagunda in Madikeri taluk, told the police that he had come to Sullia on work on Monday. He boarded a shared autorickshaw near Old Gate in Sullia Kasaba at around 11.15 p.m. the same night to reach Sullia bus stand to return to his place.

Two other passengers inside the autorickshaw attempted to snatch his bag. When he resisted, the driver too joined them and snatched the bag after assaulting the victim.

They pushed him out of the autorickshaw and fled the scene. The Sullia police have registered a case and are investigating.

Chain-snatching

Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched gold chains from two women on Monday in Udupi city.

In the first incident, Geetha, a resident of Moodanidambur near KSRTC bus stand, told the police that two men on a motorcycle, and reportedly aged around 30, attempted to snatch her Lakshmi pendant gold chain while she was walking on BSNL Road at around 5.35 a.m. When she resisted, the chain broke and the accused fled with half the chain worth ₹1 lakh.

In the second incident, Mamatha, 38, a resident of Kuthpadi, said while she was walking near the Karavali Junction in Moodanidambur village, and two men on a motorcycle snatched her Mangalya chain worth ₹3 lakh at around 5.45 a.m.

The Udupi town police have registered separate cases and are investigating.

In another incident reported from Mulki police station limits of Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, four unknown persons snatched a mangalya chain worth ₹2 lakh after assaulting the victim with a knife on September 17.

Complainant Vasanthi, a resident of Bellayur-Kolnadu, said the accused asked for an empty bottle to fill petrol and when she came out to give the bottle, they assaulted her and decamped with the chain.

The Mulki police have registered a case and are investigating.

