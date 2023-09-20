HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Three assault Madikeri resident, decamp with bag containing ₹3.5 lakh cash

September 20, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

An autorickshaw driver and two of its occupants allegedly assaulted a Madikeri resident and snatched his bag containing ₹3.5 lakh cash, two mobile phones, and three ATM cards on Monday in Sullia police limits.

Complainant Darshan, 27, a resident of Karagunda in Madikeri taluk, told the police that he had come to Sullia on work on Monday. He boarded a shared autorickshaw near Old Gate in Sullia Kasaba at around 11.15 p.m. the same night to reach Sullia bus stand to return to his place.

Two other passengers inside the autorickshaw attempted to snatch his bag. When he resisted, the driver too joined them and snatched the bag after assaulting the victim.

They pushed him out of the autorickshaw and fled the scene. The Sullia police have registered a case and are investigating.

Chain-snatching

Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched gold chains from two women on Monday in Udupi city.

In the first incident, Geetha, a resident of Moodanidambur near KSRTC bus stand, told the police that two men on a motorcycle, and reportedly aged around 30, attempted to snatch her Lakshmi pendant gold chain while she was walking on BSNL Road at around 5.35 a.m. When she resisted, the chain broke and the accused fled with half the chain worth ₹1 lakh.

In the second incident, Mamatha, 38, a resident of Kuthpadi, said while she was walking near the Karavali Junction in Moodanidambur village, and two men on a motorcycle snatched her Mangalya chain worth ₹3 lakh at around 5.45 a.m.

The Udupi town police have registered separate cases and are investigating.

In another incident reported from Mulki police station limits of Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, four unknown persons snatched a mangalya chain worth ₹2 lakh after assaulting the victim with a knife on September 17.

Complainant Vasanthi, a resident of Bellayur-Kolnadu, said the accused asked for an empty bottle to fill petrol and when she came out to give the bottle, they assaulted her and decamped with the chain.

The Mulki police have registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.