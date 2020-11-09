Mangaluru

Three arrested

The Gangolli Police on Saturday arrested three persons on the charge of gambling using cards in Padukone of Nada village. The police gave the names of the accused as Ashok (39), Suresh Poojary (63) and Chandra (49). The police seized ₹ 570 in cash and the cards used by the accused. A case was registered for an offence under Section 87 of the Karnataka Police Act.

