Three arrested on the charge of stealing vehicles

November 07, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in four separate cases of two-wheeler theft.

The Moodibidri police on Tuesday arrested Syed Zakir, 20, and Mohammed Shahim, 24, both from Kotebagilu of Moodbidri and recovered two Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycles.

The police said the two accused persons were found on Tuesday riding on one Royal Enfield motorcycle that had allegedly been stolen from the parking area of Devi Krupa Apartment in Badaga Basadi of Jain Pete in Moodbidri on October 24.

The police said they recovered in Keerti Nagar the other Royal Enfield motorcycle that had been stolen from the parking area of Price Residential Apartment in Marpady village of Moodbidri on October 12.

The Mangaluru North police arrested Abdul Khader Fahad, 25, of Krishnapura 7th block and recovered two motorcycles that he had stolen. The first motorcycle was stolen from a place near the KMC hospital in Ambedkar Circle on August 31. The other motorcycle was stolen from Baliyuru in Konaje on October 20.

