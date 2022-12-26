Three arrested in connection with shopkeeper Jaleel’s murder

December 26, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old shopkeeper Abdul Jaleel in Katipalla 4th block, near Surathkal, on December 24.

Police gave the names of the arrested as Shailesh Poojary, 21, of Katipalla Krishnapura; Savin Kanchan, 24, of Mulki; and Pavan Pachhu, 23, of Katipalla 3rd block.

The police said Shailesh and Savin had stabbed Jaleel, while Pavan had provided his motorcycle in which the two escaped from the spot.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the three accused persons were produced on Monday before the jurisdictional magistrate, who allowed police to keep the accused in police custody for 14 days.

The police, he said, have questioned 12 persons, including some women and Jaleel’s family members, and have so far arrested three persons. Earlier, Shailesh and Savin had involved in some criminal cases, including in an attempt to murder case reported in a city police station in 2021.

Mr. Kumar said the reason behind the murder will be revealed following completion of the investigation.

The two alleged assailants, Shailesh and Savin, came to the shop of Jaleel on December 24 at about 8 p.m. and questioned Jaleel for being close with a woman. Following heated exchange, the assailants tried to assault Jaleel, who managed to run out of his shop. As he slipped a few meters away from the shop, the assailants followed Jaleel and stabbed him. As assailants escaped, residents informed police and arranged to shift Jaleel to a private hospital in Mukka where he succumbed.

The police had recovered from the spot the sharp weapon used by the assailants for the murder. Family members and residents of Katipalla on Sunday stopped movement of the ambulance carrying Jaleel’s body and demanded immediate arrest of persons involved in the murder. After an assurance by the Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, the vehicle was allowed to move to a masjid in Panjimogaru where the last rites of Jaleel was performed.