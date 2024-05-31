ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested in child marriage case

Published - May 31, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Shankarnarayana police of Udupi district have arrested three persons, including a minor girl’s father and bridegroom, in connection with a case of child marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the marriage of a 17 year and eight months old girl was carried out on May 21. As the bride’s mother was opposed to the marriage, the girl was put up in the house of bridegroom in Thombbattu. The girl’s mother wanted to get her daughter married after she turned 18.

Following counselling, personnel from the office of Kundapura Child Development Project Officer found that the girl was born on September 25, 2006. On a compliant filed by Assistant Child Development Project Officer Deepa Bangera, the Shankaranarayana police arrested the girl’s father, bridegroom and bridegroom’s brother-in-law. All the three were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

Police have invoked the provisions of POCSO Act and Child Marriage Prevention Act against the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US