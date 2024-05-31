Three arrested in child marriage case

The Shankarnarayana police of Udupi district have arrested three persons, including a minor girl’s father and bridegroom, in connection with a case of child marriage.

The police said the marriage of a 17 year and eight months old girl was carried out on May 21. As the bride’s mother was opposed to the marriage, the girl was put up in the house of bridegroom in Thombbattu. The girl’s mother wanted to get her daughter married after she turned 18.

Following counselling, personnel from the office of Kundapura Child Development Project Officer found that the girl was born on September 25, 2006. On a compliant filed by Assistant Child Development Project Officer Deepa Bangera, the Shankaranarayana police arrested the girl’s father, bridegroom and bridegroom’s brother-in-law. All the three were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

Police have invoked the provisions of POCSO Act and Child Marriage Prevention Act against the accused.