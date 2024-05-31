GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three arrested in child marriage case

Published - May 31, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Shankarnarayana police of Udupi district have arrested three persons, including a minor girl’s father and bridegroom, in connection with a case of child marriage.

The police said the marriage of a 17 year and eight months old girl was carried out on May 21. As the bride’s mother was opposed to the marriage, the girl was put up in the house of bridegroom in Thombbattu. The girl’s mother wanted to get her daughter married after she turned 18.

Following counselling, personnel from the office of Kundapura Child Development Project Officer found that the girl was born on September 25, 2006. On a compliant filed by Assistant Child Development Project Officer Deepa Bangera, the Shankaranarayana police arrested the girl’s father, bridegroom and bridegroom’s brother-in-law. All the three were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

Police have invoked the provisions of POCSO Act and Child Marriage Prevention Act against the accused.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / children / marriage / crime / police / minority group

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.