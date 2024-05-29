ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested in 2020 dacoity case

Published - May 29, 2024 10:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth with team of policemen who recently arrested three persons allegedly involved in dacoity reported in Dakshina Kannada in 2020. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dharmastala police have arrested three persons in connection with a dacoity incident that occurred in Kalmanja village of Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada four years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the accused as Riyaz, 35, Nawaz, 38, both from Belthangady and Krishna, 37, from Bengaluru. The police recovered 104 grams of gold ornaments, 288 grams of silver articles and a motorcycle from them.

Gold ornaments, silver articles and cash, in all valued at ₹12.4 lakh, were robbed from the house of 56-year-old Achyuth Bhat in Miya of Kalmanja village of Belthangady taluk on June 26, 2020. Having failed to get any leads about the robbers, the police had filed a “C” report before the jurisdictional magistrate.

On a tip off, a team led by Sub Inspector D. Anil Kumar secured Riyaz on May 22 in connection with dacoity. On the basis of information from Riyaz, the police secured Nawaz and Krishna. The search is on for two more persons allegedly involved in the incident, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US