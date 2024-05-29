GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested in 2020 dacoity case

Published - May 29, 2024 10:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth with team of policemen who recently arrested three persons allegedly involved in dacoity reported in Dakshina Kannada in 2020.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth with team of policemen who recently arrested three persons allegedly involved in dacoity reported in Dakshina Kannada in 2020. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dharmastala police have arrested three persons in connection with a dacoity incident that occurred in Kalmanja village of Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada four years ago.

The police identified the accused as Riyaz, 35, Nawaz, 38, both from Belthangady and Krishna, 37, from Bengaluru. The police recovered 104 grams of gold ornaments, 288 grams of silver articles and a motorcycle from them.

Gold ornaments, silver articles and cash, in all valued at ₹12.4 lakh, were robbed from the house of 56-year-old Achyuth Bhat in Miya of Kalmanja village of Belthangady taluk on June 26, 2020. Having failed to get any leads about the robbers, the police had filed a “C” report before the jurisdictional magistrate.

On a tip off, a team led by Sub Inspector D. Anil Kumar secured Riyaz on May 22 in connection with dacoity. On the basis of information from Riyaz, the police secured Nawaz and Krishna. The search is on for two more persons allegedly involved in the incident, the police said.

