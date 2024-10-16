Three arrested for transporting a calf

The Puttur Town police on Wednesday arrested an autorickshaw driver and two women, who were accused of inhumanly transporting a one year old calf in the autorickshaw.

A group of Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday saw a calf being transported in the autorickshaw on the Puttur Bypass road. The activists followed the autorickshaw and reported it to the police.

The Puttur police waylaid the autorickshaw and took the driver and women into custody.

The Bajrang Dal activists untied and the calf that had been placed in foot rest space in the vehicle. The police sent the calf to a nearby cattle rescue centre.

The police said the driver and women were booked under provisions of Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act and also under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

