GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for transporting a calf

Published - October 16, 2024 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Puttur Town police on Wednesday arrested an autorickshaw driver and two women, who were accused of inhumanly transporting a one year old calf in the autorickshaw.

A group of Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday saw a calf being transported in the autorickshaw on the Puttur Bypass road. The activists followed the autorickshaw and reported it to the police.

The Puttur police waylaid the autorickshaw and took the driver and women into custody.

The Bajrang Dal activists untied and the calf that had been placed in foot rest space in the vehicle. The police sent the calf to a nearby cattle rescue centre.

The police said the driver and women were booked under provisions of Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act and also under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Published - October 16, 2024 11:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / animal / police / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.