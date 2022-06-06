Three arrested for murder in Puttur

A special team of Dakshina Kannada Police arrested on Sunday three people said to be involved in the murder of Charan Raj, a murder accused, in Perlampady village of Puttur taluk on Saturday.

The police gave the names of the arrested men as Narmesh Rai (29), Nitil Shetty (23) and Vijesh (22).

They were secured from a house in Keyyur village of Puttur taluk on Sunday.

The police said that Charan Raj (28) and his associates were accused in the murder of Karthik Marla. Following his release from jail on bail, Charan Raj was working in a newly opened medical shop of his father-in-law Kittanna Rai in Perlampady.

On Saturday, the supporters of Karthik Marla attacked Charan Raj with sharp weapons outside the medical shop which resulted in the latter’s death.

The special district police team comprising Bellare Sub-Inspector of Police Rukma Naika and Puttur Rural Sub-Inspector of Police P.S. Udayaravi arrested the three people from a hideout in Keyyur village. A search is on for more accused persons, the police said.