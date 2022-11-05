Three arrested for kidnap, sexual assault of minor girl

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 05, 2022 01:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vitla police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in kidnap and sexual assault of a minor girl.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Sajad, Asif, and Shamshir.

The police said a complaint of a missing minor girl was filed at the Vitla police station on October 23. The girl was traced on October 24. Following counseling at Sakhi One Stop Centre, the girl spoke about sexual assault by Sajad, Asif, and Shafi. The police arrested Sajad and Asif, while the search was on for Shafi. They were accused of offences punishable under Section 363 (kidnap) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl stated that she was raped by one Shamshir in her house in September. The police arrested Shamshir for the offences punishable under Section 3(A), 4, 5(L) and 6 of POCSO Act.

Electrocution: Three arrested

The Dharmastala police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the electrocution of farmer Uday Gowda, 45, at Kalmanja in Belthangady taluk on October 30.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police gave the names of the arrested Harish Gowda, 59, Sumanth, 21, and Prashant, 30.

Uday was electrocuted after he came in contact with the live wire attached to the electric fence laid around the farm of Harish. Sumanth and Prashant had assisted Harish in laying the electric fence, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mangalore
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app