Three arrested for kidnap, sexual assault of minor girl

The Vitla police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in kidnap and sexual assault of a minor girl.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Sajad, Asif, and Shamshir.

The police said a complaint of a missing minor girl was filed at the Vitla police station on October 23. The girl was traced on October 24. Following counseling at Sakhi One Stop Centre, the girl spoke about sexual assault by Sajad, Asif, and Shafi. The police arrested Sajad and Asif, while the search was on for Shafi. They were accused of offences punishable under Section 363 (kidnap) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl stated that she was raped by one Shamshir in her house in September. The police arrested Shamshir for the offences punishable under Section 3(A), 4, 5(L) and 6 of POCSO Act.

Electrocution: Three arrested

The Dharmastala police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the electrocution of farmer Uday Gowda, 45, at Kalmanja in Belthangady taluk on October 30.

The police gave the names of the arrested Harish Gowda, 59, Sumanth, 21, and Prashant, 30.

Uday was electrocuted after he came in contact with the live wire attached to the electric fence laid around the farm of Harish. Sumanth and Prashant had assisted Harish in laying the electric fence, the police said.