Three arrested for jewellery store theft

Three persons from Gujarat and Rajasthan were arrested for their alleged involvement in theft of ornaments worth ₹27 lakh from a jewellery store in Uppinangady on August 15.

The police have given the names of the arrested as Bhagwan Singh, 32, Sunil, 27, both from Dahod district of Gujarat, and Zamir, 60, from Bundi district of Rajasthan.

The arrested reportedly used a gas cylinder to break open the lock of the rolling shutters of R.K. Jewellers in Uppinangady early on August 15 and escaped with gold ornaments and silver articles. A special team of district police was assigned the task of tracing the accused. Based on intelligence inputs, the special district police team traced the accused in Gujarat and Rajasthan and arrested them.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said the arrested persons were part of the gang allegedly involved in thefts in different parts of the country. They were randomly choosing places and carrying out thefts by coming in a lorry.

The police seized 185.59 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹ 9.31 lakh, 3.972 kg of silver articles and the lorry from the accused. Search was on for other persons allegedly involved in the theft, Mr. Prasad added.