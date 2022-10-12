Three arrested for damaging flex board

The Mangaluru Rural police on Tuesday arrested three men on the charge of damaging a flex board related to Sharadotsava that was placed at Vamanjoor Junction.

The police gave names of the arrested men as Sumit Hegde, Yatish Poojary and Praveen Poojary.

Some miscreants tore the flex board of Sharadotsava organised by Vamajoor Friends in the early hours of Sunday. The police, on Tuesday, arrested the three accused men and seized the car used by them.