Three arrested for being in possession of MDMA

The Konaje Police arrested three men on the charge of being in illegal possession of 60 grams of synthetic drug MDMA, valued at ₹3.6 lakh in the market.

The police gave the names of the arrested men as Amir (39), Mohammed Parvez (40) and Mohammed Ansif (38), all from Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Friday that the arrested men procured the drug from a man in Bengaluru. On a tip-off that they are likely to sell the drug to some college students in the city, the police carried out a raid and seized the drug.

A case has been registered against the accused for offences under provisions of Narcotic Crime and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mr. Kumar said that the police are on the look-out for the Bengaluru-based man and also a few others with criminal antecedents from Kasaragod district who are said to be associated with the arrested men. They have also launched a search for those selling MDMA in Manjeshwar and Kasaragod and who are said to have links with the Bengaluru-based man, he said.

The police, he said, continue to maintain zero tolerance towards sale of drugs in the city. In 2021, the police arrested 500 people, including several drug peddlers, in connection with over 300 FIRs that were registered in this connection, he said.