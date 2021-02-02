Three arrested for assault

The three persons arrested for an attempt to assault an 18-year-old girl at a hotel in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

02 February 2021 00:34 IST

Video of the crime goes viral on the social media

The Mangaluru East Police have arrested three persons, including a former lover of a girl, for what they said an attempt to assault the girl who was partying with her friends at a hotel in the city on Sunday afternoon, and also injuring her friend.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar gave the names of the accused as Trishool Saliyan (19) and his friends, Santosh Poojary (19) and Danish Aran D’Cruz (18).

Mr. Kumar told reporters on Monday that the 18-year-old girl, who has finished her second pre university in a college in Falnir, is residing with her grandmother in a village in Puttur taluk, as her parents are in Canada. The girl got to know Saliyan through social networking and the latter had given her some gifts, including a ring.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, the girl asked Saliyan to go to Bunts Hostel Circle at around noon where she returned the ring. She asked him to end their relationship and asked him not to continue to follow her again. Saliyan reportedly threatened her with her life as she left him for a birthday party of her friend that was being hosted at a hotel in Kadri.

As she was with her friends, Saliyan entered the hotel along with the two other accused at around 1 p.m. and threw a chair at the girl. As the girl turned away, the chair hit Prateesh (22), the girl’s friend, who intervened to prevent the assault. The accused then assaulted Prateek with a knife and then, with a helmet and also physically rained blows on him. “There are five injuries on Prateesh’s body but he is safe. There is no injury to his vital organs,” Mr. Kumar said. The CCTV footage of the attack went viral on the social media. Based on a complaint by the girl, a team launched a search and arrested the accused.