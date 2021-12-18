Three arrested for assault on fish vending stall owner at Uppinangady

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in the assault of a fish vending stall owner and two others at Subramanya Cross in Uppinangady.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Sinan, Mohammed Zakaria, and Mustafa.

Around 25 persons came on two-wheelers and assaulted Mohandas Shetty, his brother Ashok Kumar, and a customer, Mahesh, with sharp weapons. This assault was in retaliation to group clashes reported from Ilanthila village recently , in which the police arrested six persons. It was on August 22 that the stall of Mohandas was set on fire and he was threatened against running the business.

Special police teams were formed to trace the persons allegedly involved in assault of Mohandas and two others. After going through footage of CCTV cameras and some electronic surveillance data, the police arrested Sinan, who was said to be among the persons allegedly involved in the attack. Based on his statement, the police secured Popular Front of India activists Zakaria, Mustafa and Hameed and brought them for questioning to the Uppinangady police station on December 13 night.

As the three were being questioned on December 14, the activists carried out demonstration outside the station demanding their release. The police issued a notice to Hameed asking him appear later for the investigation and sent him out. The other two were arrested. The protests then turned violent and the police were reportedly assaulted and harassed. Ten persons were arrested in connection with three cases registered in this regard.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the protesters were repeatedly asked to leave the police station. The police were forced to lathi-charge as the protesters turned unruly, he said.