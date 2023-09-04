HamberMenu
Three arrested for assault on a youth in Surathkal

September 04, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Surathkal police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting a youth in Kalavaru under Surathkal police station limits on Sunday.

The police identified the accused as Prashant alias Pachhu, 28, Dhanraj, 23, and Yagnesh, 22, all residents of Kalavaru.

The police said a case was registered against one ‘Ghante’ Riyaz in connection with a clash in Kalavaru on August 31. Abdul Safwan, who is said to be close to Riyaz, was among the persons called for a peace committee meeting held by Surathkal police on Sunday.

Around 7.30 p.m. as Abdul was riding his motorcycle across Kalavaru bus stop with his friend Mohammed Safwan as pillion, they were waylaid by a group of persons. They assaulted Abdul and injured him with a knife. A part of the group held Mohammed when he came to the rescue of Abdul and he was also assaulted. As people started to assemble at the spot, the assailants left the place after issuing a life threat to Abdul.

The police registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 341, 504, 324, 323, 307 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. The search was on for other persons allegedly involved in the assault, the police said.

