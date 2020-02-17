Three arrested for arson

The Bellare police have arrested three persons on the charge of torching the shop of a person arrested for a sexual assault attempt.
According to the police, the parents of a class 5 student accused Abdullah, who runs a wayside shop in Kudmaru village, of attempting to sexually assault their daughter when she had gone to the shop on Friday. He was arrested on the same day. Late on that day, a group allegedly damaged Abdullah’s shop and set it in on fire. The arrested are Praveen, Pradeep and Sudheer.
