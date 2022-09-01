Three arrested for abducting, trying to extort nursing students in Udupi

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi Police have arrested three men on the charge of abducting and trying to extort two nursing students while they were returning home in Manipal from Adi Udupi late on Tuesday.

The police have launched a search for one more accused in connection with the case.

The police said that four men abducted 23-year-old Brytil Biju and his friend 23-year-old Sinan, who study in a private nursing college in Manipal, and demanded money from them.

The two nursing students also worked part-time in a catering business after their class hours. After their duty at the catering business ended at around 12.45 a.m., they were walking towards Manipal from Adi Udupi, a distance of 6.5 km. As they reached Kalsanka, still 4 km away from their destination, they saw a car approaching. They stopped it signalling its driver seeking lift.

However, when the car stopped, the four men came out of it and the students observed that they were in an inebriated state. The students then did not want to get inside the car. However, the four men pulled the students inside their car and took them to secluded places.

The students were beaten up and their mobile phones were snatched away. The students were also asked to pay ₹2 lakh if they had to be released. However, in the milieu, Brytil escaped from them and arrived at the Udupi Town Police Station and filed a complaint.

When the four accused realised that Sinan, who was in their possession, was not going to pay them anything, they hatched another plan and branded him as a drug addict and took him straight to the Shirva Police Station. Then, one among the four accused, Rehman, suddenly jumped out of the car and escaped reportedly fearing that their plan might backlash.

However, the other three accused, Mohammed Rejin, Zakriya and Khalid, all in their 30s from Shirva, Padubidri and surrounding areas, took the student to Shirva Police Station where the police became suspicious about the three after hearing them out.

When Sinan narrated the happenings to the police, the latter immediately arrested the three men.

The police have launched a search for Rehman.

A court has remanded the three accused in judicial custody.