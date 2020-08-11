Three arrested for abducting minor

MANGALURU

11 August 2020 07:39 IST

The Puttur Woman Police have arrested three persons on the charge of abducting a minor girl and sexually harassing her. The police gave the names of the accused as Imran, Nayeem and Tausheer, all from Mangaluru.

In a complaint, the father of the girl said that his daughter was taken in a car to a flat in Mangaluru on August 7. The next day she was taken to Beeramale Gudda in Puttur where she was sexually harassed. The police registered a case for offences under the Indian Penal Code and also under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act.

The three accused persons were arrested on Saturday and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate who sent them to prison till August 21. Nayeem is an accused in a case under PoCSO Act in the Mangaluru Women Police Station, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising