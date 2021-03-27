Three arrested after they open fire at policemen

MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada Police arrested three persons from Kerala after they opened fire at policemen on duty at Kodange check-post, near Vitla, on the borders with Kerala in the early hours of Friday.

According to Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, the three were among the members of D gang operating in Kasaragod, Paivalike and Miyapadavu of Kerala.

Earlier, they opened fire at the police in Miyapadavu of Kerala when the latter tried to catch the group after a case of firing at a bar there on Thursday night.

A tip-off by the Kerala Police alerted the Dakshina Kannada Police at the three check-posts on the borders with Kerala through which group could enter the district.

At about 4 a.m., the group was seen approaching the check-post in Kodange by car.

The group opened fire at the policemen just as it came near the check-post. The group’s car rammed the barricades placed by the police before coming to a halt.

Vitla Police Sub Inspector Vinod Reddy and team then apprehended Mohammed Wakir, Abdul Lateef and Ashfaq.

The police recovered a pistol, a few live cartridges and one dagger. Cases were registered under Sections 143, 147, 148, 353, 307 of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Indian Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.