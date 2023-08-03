Three arrested, ₹10 lakh worth of MDMA seized

August 03, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of MDMA worth ₹10 lakh.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Hafeez, 35, Ameer, 34, and Zakir Hussain, 28, all from Sajipamunnuru village in Bantwal taluk.

The police said that on a tip-off about the sale of MDMA procured from Bengaluru, the CCB sleuths raided a place in Talapady village in Ullal, and seized the vehicle in which the three accused were seated with packets containing MDMA.

The police also seized three mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine. Search is on for others allegedly associated with the accused. A case was registered at the Ullal police station.

The police said that Zakir Hussain is accused in eight criminal cases, which include a case of murder and three dacoity cases registered in Mulky police station.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Hussain by a court in a case for his failure to appear before the court for trial.

Mohammed Hafeez is an accused in five criminal cases, which includes a case of murder registered at Bantwal Town police station, the police said.