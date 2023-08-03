HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested, ₹10 lakh worth of MDMA seized

August 03, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of MDMA worth ₹10 lakh.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Hafeez, 35, Ameer, 34, and Zakir Hussain, 28, all from Sajipamunnuru village in Bantwal taluk.

The police said that on a tip-off about the sale of MDMA procured from Bengaluru, the CCB sleuths raided a place in Talapady village in Ullal, and seized the vehicle in which the three accused were seated with packets containing MDMA.

The police also seized three mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine. Search is on for others allegedly associated with the accused. A case was registered at the Ullal police station.

The police said that Zakir Hussain is accused in eight criminal cases, which include a case of murder and three dacoity cases registered in Mulky police station.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Hussain by a court in a case for his failure to appear before the court for trial.

Mohammed Hafeez is an accused in five criminal cases, which includes a case of murder registered at Bantwal Town police station, the police said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.