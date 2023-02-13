HamberMenu
Three achievers to be presented A. Shama Rao Memorial Awards on Feb. 14 in Mangaluru

February 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Prathim Kumar K.S., Physical Education Teacher, Shree Bharathi Group of Institutions, Nanthoor.

Srinivas University will felicitate three achievers with A. Shama Rao Memorial Awards during its Founder’s Day celebrations on Tuesday, November 14, here.

A release from the University said K.S. Prathim Kumar, Physical Education Teacher, Shree Bharathi Group of Institutions, Nanthoor, Mangaluru, will be felicitated with A. Shama Rao Memorial Outstanding Teacher Award 2022-23 for his contribution in education field in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district.

Murali Kadekar, Secretary, Yakshagana Kalaranga.

Sai Radha Group Chairman and Managing Director Manohar S. Shetty will be presented A. Shama Rao Memorial Outstanding Achievement Award 2022-23 for his contribution in the fields of education, employment, social and community services. Murali Kadekar, Secretary of Yakshagana Kalaranga, Udupi, will be bestowed with A. Shama Rao Memorial Award 2021-22 for his outstanding service in the field of Social Service.

Manohar S. Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director of Sai Radha Group.

The programme would be held from 9.45 a.m. at Srinivas College Auditorium, Valachil Campus. Mangaluru City Corporation Zonal Commissioner, Surathkal, Vani V. Alva, University Chancellor A. Raghavendra Rao, Pro Chancellor A. Srinivasa Rao, Vice Chancellor P.S. Aithal and others will attend the programme.

Srinivas University, established by A. Raghavendra Rao, had its beginning as Srinivas College of Hotel Management in Mangaluru in 1988 with seven students. At present, the University with institutions imparting education in Healthcare, Medicine, Dental sciences, Para-Medical, Allied Health Sciences, Hotel Management, Engineering & Technology, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Aviation Studies, Port and Shipping chain management, Social Sciences & Humanities, Management & Commerce, Education, Sanskrit, and Yoga, has over 12,000 students.

