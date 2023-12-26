Three accused arrested for transporting ambergris granted bail

December 26, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Second Additional District and Sessions Judge, K.P. Preethi, has granted bail to three persons who were arrested recently by police on charges of illegal possession and sale of ambergris, which is commonly known as whale’s omit.

The names of the three persons who were granted bail are Piarejan alias Setu,37; Badruddin alias Badru, 29, both from Vitla; and R Rajesh, 22, from Tamil Nadu.

On a tip-off, a team of Kankanady police of Mangaluru City searched a car near Pumpwell junction in Mangaluru on November 25 and recovered 1.575 kg of ambergris worth ₹1.57 crore. They also seized the car. Piarejan, Badruddin, and Rajesh were arrested for offences punishable under Sections 2 (32), 2 (36), 39 (b), 44, 48 (A), 49 (A), 49 (B), 50 and 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. They were in Mangaluru District prison since November 25.

In the order granting bail, the Judge said substantial part of the investigation in the case has been completed. The three accused persons have no criminal antecedents and they have been in prison for more than 45 days. Further custodial detention is not required. The accusation against the accused can be proved by the prosecution only by a full fledged trial.

The Judge on Thursday, December 21, granted regular bail and directed each of the accused to execute a personal bond for a sum of ₹2 lakh with two local male sureties for the like sum to the satisfaction of the 7th JMFC Court. Other conditions include the direction not to indulge in criminal activities. The Judge also directed the accused to appear before the court on all hearing dates.