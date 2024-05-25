Threat to police: Should we let off Harish Poonja just because he is an MLA, asks Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked on Saturday, May 25, whether the BJP MLA from Belthangady Harish Poonja can threaten police just because he is an MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to questions by presspersons at Mangaluru International Airport on his way to Dharmasthala, he said that police have registered a case against the MLA under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Asked about the BJP’s allegation that the Congress is compelling police to arrest the MLA in connection with his conduct and ruckus he created at Belthangady police station on May 18 night, the Chief Minister said that the law is same for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An FIR has been registered against the MLA under Section 353 of IPC, which is a non-bailable offence. If the offence is proven, this law provides imprisonment of seven years. Should the allegations against Mr. Poonja be denied just because he is an MLA?” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

However, the Chief Minister did not reply properly when asked how Mr. Poonja could get station bail. He said that two cases of threatening police have been registered against Mr. Poonja.

Later, he visited Manjunatha temple at Dharmasthala with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Dharmasthala after visiting the temple Mr. Shivakumar said: “The Chief Minister and I offered prayers to Lord Manjunatha, Annappa Swamy, and the Goddess. The monsoon rains have started, and we prayed for good rains, good crops, and peace in the State. Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade shared his joy at rise in the number of devotees to the temple due to the Shakthi scheme.”

Mr. Shivakumar added: “Many of the women devotees at the temple expressed their gratitude for implementing Gruhalakshmi and Shakthi schemes. The blessings of the people will keep us in good stead. I believe Lord Manjunatha will bless us for implementing the guarantee schemes.”

After meeting Mr. Heggade, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister attended a private programme in Mangaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.