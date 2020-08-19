Mangaluru

Threat call turns out to be hoax

A threat call received by a former airport director on Wednesday that an explosive substance had been placed on the airport premises here turned out to be a hoax.

The former airport director, who served here two years ago, received the call in the afternoon and he informed the airport officials immediately. Soon, the Central Industrial Security Force swung into action.

After a thorough search, the CISF concluded in the evening that the threat call was a hoax. An airport official has filed a complaint with the Bajpe Police.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that the police have secured the 21-year-old man who made the threat call. The police are questioning him, he added.

