Thousands witness colourful Deepavali celebrations at Alva’s College

Students, parents and many others witnessed colourful Deepavali celebrations at the Alva’s Group of Institutions at Vidyagiri in Moodbidri organised by Alva’s Education Foundation on Thursday.

Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva inaugurated the festivities by inviting Baliyendra Chakravarthi by lighting the lamp on a wooden pole made from a Pale tree, after performing Ganapathi pooja. Earlier, the guests arrived at the venue in a colourful procession with traditional Kombu, Kahale, Chatri-Chamara.

Go Pooje was performed in tune with the Tulunadu practice of celebrating Deepavali in consonance with agriculture. Cows were offered beaten rice, jaggery, paddy, neer dose and bananas as per tradition. Tulasi pooja was also performed. Pooja was also offered to many traditional agricultural equipment, including Negilu, Noga and Kalase, produce like fruits, vegetables, paddy etc.

Dr. Alva said Deepavali, Ramzan and Christmas have been the three prominent festivals across the globe. Deepavali signifies the role of light in life, he said and wished brighter days for every one. The cultural celebrations commenced with the classical dance, ‘Bho Shambho, Shiva Shambho Swayambho’ directed by Vidwan Deepak Kumar of Puttur. A variety of dances, Yakshagana prasangas etc., enthralled the audience.

