Thousands witness colourful Deepavali celebrations at Alva’s College

Published - November 08, 2024 11:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva performing Baliyendra Pooje to mark Deepavali celebrations in Moodbidri near Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students render cultural programmes at Alva’s Education Foundation institutions in Moodbidri near Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students performing Mallakambha art at Alva’s Education Foundation institutions in Moodbidri near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A cultural programme under way at Alva’s Education Foundation institutions in Moodbidri near Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students presenting cultural programmes at Alva’s Education Foundation institutions in Moodbidri near Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students, parents and many others witnessed colourful Deepavali celebrations at the Alva’s Group of Institutions at Vidyagiri in Moodbidri organised by Alva’s Education Foundation on Thursday.

Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva inaugurated the festivities by inviting Baliyendra Chakravarthi by lighting the lamp on a wooden pole made from a Pale tree, after performing Ganapathi pooja. Earlier, the guests arrived at the venue in a colourful procession with traditional Kombu, Kahale, Chatri-Chamara.

Go Pooje was performed in tune with the Tulunadu practice of celebrating Deepavali in consonance with agriculture. Cows were offered beaten rice, jaggery, paddy, neer dose and bananas as per tradition. Tulasi pooja was also performed. Pooja was also offered to many traditional agricultural equipment, including Negilu, Noga and Kalase, produce like fruits, vegetables, paddy etc.

Dr. Alva said Deepavali, Ramzan and Christmas have been the three prominent festivals across the globe. Deepavali signifies the role of light in life, he said and wished brighter days for every one. The cultural celebrations commenced with the classical dance, ‘Bho Shambho, Shiva Shambho Swayambho’ directed by Vidwan Deepak Kumar of Puttur. A variety of dances, Yakshagana prasangas etc., enthralled the audience.

Students marking Deepavali celebrations with many cultural events at Alva’s Education Foundation institutions, in Moodbidri near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students marking Deepavali celebrations with many cultural events at Alva’s Education Foundation institutions, in Moodbidri near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students marking Deepavali celebrations with many cultural events at Alva’s Education Foundation institutions, in Moodbidri near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

