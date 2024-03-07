ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of devotees arrive in Dharmasthala by foot ahead of Maha Shivarathri

March 07, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade to inaugurate Shiva Panchakshari chanting programme at the Pravachana Mantapa in front of the Temple at 6 p.m. on March 8

The Hindu Bureau

Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and his wife Hemavathi V. Heggade interact with devotees who came by foot from across the State ahead of Maha Shivarathri, on March 7, Thursday, in Dharmasthala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over fifteen thousand devotees arrived in Dharmasthala by foot from across Karnataka on the eve of Maha Shivarathri on March 7, Thursday, while an equal number of devotees on foot are expected to reach the temple town on Friday.

In all, more than one lakh devotees are expected to visit Dharmasthala on the day of Shivarathri, said a communique from the Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple. Arrangements for boarding and lodging are made for over 10,000 devotees at the SDM Educational Institutions campus in Ujire on Thursday while 30,000 have informed the Sri Kshetra in advance about their arrival by foot.

Devotees from places, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and other places have formed associations in the name Sri Manjunathaswamy and undertake Paadayatra every year ahead of Maha Shivarathri.

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade inquired the well-being of these devotees on Thursday.

Mr. Heggade will inaugurate the Shiva Panchakshari chanting programme at the Pravachana Mantapa in front of the Temple at 6 p.m. on Friday. The whole night will witness bhajans, jagarane, and other activities. Rathotsava will be held Saturday early morning.

