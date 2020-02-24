Those who want a simple wedding can take part in govt.’s mass marriage: Kota

It’s not just the poor, but even those wanting to marry in a simple way can take part in the mass marriage programme, Satapadi, to be held in temples under the control of Muzrai Department on April 26 and May 24, said Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Sunday. Inaugurating the first of a series of seminars on the Saptapadi mass marriage programme here, Mr. Poojary said through the programme the government was promoting the concept of a simple marriage.

The programme will be organised in 100 ‘A’ grade temples in the State of which 20 are from Dakshina Kannada. In those districts, namely Dharwad, Yadgir, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Raichur, where there are no ‘A’ grade temples, it will be held at the ‘B’ or ‘C’ grade temples with grants from the State government.

These ‘B’ or ‘C’ grade temples will also get funds from the ‘A’ grade temples.

Mr. Poojary asked elected representatives to take active part in the programme and organise the event in the way they hold their family functions. Saptapadi chariots are moving around the State to create awareness on the programme. Banners about the programme have been displayed on the KSRTC buses. Workshops on Saptapadi will also be held across the State, he said.

Calling Saptapadi a programme that has brought the Muzrai Department to the doorstep of people from all communities, Nalin Kumar Kateel, State BJP president and MP, said the temples should also take up the task of instilling pride for the country among the youth.

Kasekodi Suryanarayana Bhat, a member of Karnataka State Dharmika Parishat, said Saptapadi was among the programmes of the department for the effective use of funds generated at the temples. The department will shortly announce opening of 25 goshalas by temples, he said.