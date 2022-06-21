‘Those who don’t like joining armed forces are opposing Agnipath’

DYFI, SFI stage protests against the scheme in city

Members of DYFI staging a protest against Agnipath scheme at Clock Tower Circle in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday that those who do not like to join the armed forces are indulging in arson and vandalism over Agnipath.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi, the Minister said that people indulging in arson do not have rastra bhakti.

The Minister said that Agniveers will help in building a disciplined and healthy society. Those Opposition parties that are opposing the scheme do not want to build a strong India and society and are interested only in vote bank politics, she added.

She said that Opposition parties are creating unnecessary confusions in the minds of people over Agnipath.

Protest

Meanwhile, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest near the mini Vidhana Soudha here on Monday against Agnipath.

They said that Agnipath is not the right means to provide jobs to unemployed youth. Instead, it will only increase unemployment once these youth return to society after serving four years in the armed forces.