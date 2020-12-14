‘Those who do not understand the essence of religions create unrest’

Housing Minister V. Somanna said on Sunday that those who fail to understand the essence of religions create unrest in society.
Speaking after inaugurating the 88th Sarvadharma Sammelan on the occasion of Lakshadeepotsava at Dharmasthala, he said that religions per se are not responsible for untoward incidents in society. It is those people who do not know the essence of all religions [who create unrest in the name of religions]. Hence, people should lead life by studying and understanding the essence of all religions, he advised.
Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala Veerandra Hegade said that humanity is the utmost dharma of all people. All religions preach welfare of mankind and cordial living.
He said that Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-governmental organisation, has created five lakh self-help groups with 43 lakh members. They have arranged ₹ 13,000 crore through banks for various activities. Seer of Kanakagiri Jain Mutt Bhuvanakeerthi Bhattaraka presided over the event. Writer Keshava Malagi from Bengaluru and Father Chethan Lobo from Udupi spoke.
Later, the Kanchimarukatte Utsava was held.
