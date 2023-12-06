Those who call themselves as secular have their own caste background: Ravi

December 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party C.T. Ravi on Wednesday said the concept of secularism itself was a subject for debate even as those who call themselves as secular have their own caste background.

Speaking at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvas Diwas programme organised by the Dakshina Kannada district BJP here, Mr. Ravi said a majority of the so-called secular leaders would lose their leadership without the caste background. While secular leaders do politics based on caste, it is unfortunate that the BJP that advocates “Sarvadharma Samabhava” was labelled as communal, he regretted.

Stating that the politics of appeasement was dangerous to the nation, Mr. Ravi noted, “Abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to drastic changes in Jammu and Kashmir where the Indian tricolour is seen in front of government offices and children sing ‘Vande mataram’.”

National security could be at stake if the government introduces caste-based reservation for recruitment to armed forces as suggested by the Rajendra Sachar committee, he said. Mr. Modi who advocates the first right of the poor over national resources was dubbed communal while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who said Muslims had the first right over resources, was called secular, he said.

Mr. Ravi said the BJP never introduced any scheme based on caste while referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reported announcement to increase plan outlay for minorities from ₹4,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.

Demands CBI probe

Meanwhile, Mr. Ravi demanded a high-level probe, preferably either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or by the National Investigation Agency, into the allegations of IS presence in the South India conference of Muslim religious heads held at Hubballi where Mr. Siddaramaiah was present on Tuesday. He was responding to a query about charges by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in this regard.

Mr. Yatnal posted on X on Wednesday, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the dais with ISIS supporters and Terror Sympathizers yesterday at Hubli. Tanveer Peera is a Terror Sympathiser who has links with Terror Outfits across the Middle East. Attached Images are his recent visits to the Middle East meeting the Terror Sympathizer and Radical Islamic Operatives.”