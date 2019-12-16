Those students who miss semester exams now have hope

Mangalore University’s step to conduct special examinations for its sports and other students who miss regular semester examinations to participate in the zonal and higher-level competitions will initially help over 25 talented sports students who attended various inter-university competitions during this October-November.

Such a step is being taken in the university for the first time starting from this academic year after the Governor approved a proposal on November 27, 2018.

Such sports students who missed the semester examinations conducted in October-November have now begun applying to appear for the special examinations, A.M. Khan, Registrar (Administration) said.

According to C.K. Kishore Kumar, Director of the Department of Physical Education at the university, who mooted the proposal initially, such a provision had been made for the first time in any university in the State. It is a significant step which will prompt talented sports students to get involved more in sports activities and other talented students to bring laurels to the university.

Mr. Kumar said that a majority of 25 sports students who missed the regular semester examinations this time are undergraduate students.

The provision for conducting special examinations is also applicable to National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Scouts and Guides, and those who will participate in cultural competitions and similar activities in the zonal, national and international levels.

The university issued a notification on this on February 25, 2019. The regulations approved by the Governor to conduct the special examinations covered Postgraduate, Undergraduate, Postgraduate Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Programmes.

Cultural policy

Mr. Khan said that after the university adopted its own sports policy a year ago, it has now taken steps to draft its own cultural policy.

A committee has been constituted to draft the cultural policy.

Barkuru Udaya, Director, Directorate of Students Welfare at the university, who heads the committee, said that the draft would deal with rules for conducting for various cultural competitions, marks to be given for each category, qualification of judges to judge the events, prize amount to be given, allowing the students who attended south zone inter-university, national and international events to appear for special examinations and the like.