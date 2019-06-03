Those slaughtering cows aren’t human beings, says seer

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji on Sunday said that those slaughtering cow and its progeny are not human beings and may be compared to demons, while urging the Union government to immediately ban cow slaughter.

He was speaking after inaugurating a conclave of Indian Cow progeny to mark the installation of Suvarna Gopura for Sri Krishna Mutt by the Paryaya Palimar Mutt in Udupi.

He said that the way in which cows are slaughtered is unbecoming of human beings and highly deplorable. If not for religious purposes, cows should be protected on humanitarian grounds at least, he advocated.

The swamiji said that the BJP has obtained a majority of seats on its own in Parliament and it should legislate against cow slaughter without any delay. When governments are taking every action to protect tigers, lions and other endangered animals, were cows and bulls inferior to these animals, the swamiji wondered to substantiate his demand.

Sri Vishwesha Tirtha said that along with cows, bulls too played an important role in continuing the Indian Cow progeny and they should also be protected. Cow is a mother for all those consuming cow milk, the swamiji said and added that the way in which cows are transported and slaughtered is inhuman.

Paryaya Palimar Mutt seer Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swamiji, his junior Sri Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swamiji, junior seers of Pejawar and Admar mutts Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji and Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji and others were present.