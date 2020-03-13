Those returning from abroad should voluntarily inform Health Dept.: DHO

District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) Sudhir Chandra Sooda said here on Thursday that people coming to Udupi district from foreign countries should voluntarily declare their travel details before health workers.

He was chairing a meeting of the Department of Health and Family Welfare on precautionary measures for COVID-19.

Mr. Sooda said that voluntary declaration by people who had visited foreign countries would help in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

People who had come from foreign countries since February 25 this year should voluntarily declare the details their visit.

If the general public had any information of people who had come from foreign countries, they should inform the Health Department.

The identity of persons who voluntarily inform health workers about their visits to foreign countries and also of the individuals giving information about any persons who had gone to foreign countries would be kept confidential, he said.

Those who had visited foreign countries should live in isolation in their houses for 14 days.

This would also help in preventing any spread of COVID-19. To test the throat swabs of persons with symptoms of COVID-19, a Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory each had been opened in Shivamogga, Mysuru and Hassan, in addition to the two laboratories in Bengaluru, he said.

Caution

He said that false messages or rumours should not be spread on the social media. Stern legal action would be taken against those spreading such messages.

The identity of the person with symptoms of COVID-19, their address or other personal details should not be revealed in the media, he said.

If any person coming from abroad had high fever, cold, cough and breathing problems, they should immediately inform the District Surveillance Cell here on telephone number: 0820-2525561.

Such persons should not use private vehicles or public transport when they go for medical examination.

The Health Department had a vehicle for this purpose which will be sent to the house of the person to bring him for medical examination, he said.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Udupi district so far.

The woman from Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal had tested negative for COVID-19, Dr. Sooda said.

Vasudeva Upadhyaya, Chidananda Sanju, Prashanth Bhat, M.G. Rama, Satish Rao, Tejaswini, Preetam, Girish, officers of Health Department, were present.