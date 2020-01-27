Mangaluru

‘Those opposed to India are funding anti-CAA protests’

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje and Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, among other BJP leaders, releasing booklet on CAA during the BJP rally at Goldfinch City, Bangra Kuluru, in Mangaluru on Monday.

Act shows India’s humane face, says Minister Sadananda Gowda

Those opposed to India and terrorist organisations have been funding the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje said here on Monday.

Speaking at the “Jana Jagruti Samavesha” in support of CAA, Ms. Karandlaje said that there are reports that ₹ 120 crore was deposited in 73 bank accounts of those associated with People’s Front of India for the anti-CAA protests. “An inquiry is already on and facts will come out shortly,” she said.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda accused the Congress of launching a proxy protest against CAA using the Social Democratic Party of India, PFI and other organisations. Rumours are being spread to create fear among minorities.

“We are keeping a close watch on these activities. The Union government will take appropriate action,” he said and added that there was no question of going back on the implementation of CAA. The Act shows the humane face of India in handling the issue of persecuted minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, he said.

State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that by mocking at the tough action of the police against the violent protests here on December 19, the former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy have brought down the confidence of the police force. This was nothing but an anti-national act, he said.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari said that those who threw stones and petrol-filled bottles on the police by wearing masks on December 19 cannot be called as innocents. He urged Mr. Siddaramiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao to support the cause of the nation.

