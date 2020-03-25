Those in home quarantine warned against violations

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Tuesday that stern legal action would be taken against those with symptoms of COVID-19 under home quarantine if they violated the quarantine conditions.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Jagadeesha said that it was not just those who had returned from foreign countries who had to stay in home quarantine but also all members staying in that house. Nearly 900 persons had returned from foreign countries to Udupi district since February.

Already notices had been stuck on the walls of the houses of such persons and their neighbours had been told to keep a watch on their movements. This measure had been taken after the administration received several complaints of people under quarantine coming out of their houses and roaming about openly.

If anybody found that a person under quarantine was wandering about openly, they could inform the police control room by calling Ph: 100 or the toll-free number, 1077, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that daily groceries and vegetables would be available for people to buy. Citizens should not roam around unnecessarily on the streets. They should come out only to purchase essential commodities.

The administration would take stern action if anybody tried to create artificial scarcity of fruits and vegetables and increase their prices. The goods vehicles transporting vegetables and other grocery items from other districts would be allowed into the district only after checking the health of their drivers, he said.

Vegetable and grocery shopkeepers should keep a distance of six feet between them and their customers. Hotels should only provide takeaways and seal the sitting areas on their premises, he said.

So far, there had been no COVID-19 positive case in the district. If such a case got recorded, then the entire District Government Hospital here would be converted into COVID-19 Hospital. A temporary isolation ward of 150 beds had been set up at the SDM College of Ayurveda.

The Kasturba Hospital in Manipal had been told to set up a 100-bed isolation ward. If necessary, a temporary 100-bed isolation ward would be opened at the new District Library building here, he said.

Though the business establishments and industries had stopped functioning, they should consider that their staff as being on paid leave and pay their salaries, and desist from sacking them, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Preeti Gehlot, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu and Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana were present.