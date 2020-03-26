Those in contact with Udupi man whotested positive for COVID-19 traced

The district administration and the Health Department have traced the all those who were in contact with the 34-year-old man from Udupi district who had arrived on a flight from Dubai on March 18 and had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25.

The person had got admitted to the District Government Hospital here on March 23. This is the first COVID-19 positive case in Udupi district.

An officer in the Health and Family Welfare Department told The Hindu here on Thursday that the authorities had traced all 91 persons who had been in contact with the 34-year-old man, including those who had been with him on the flight and also later. All these 91 persons were in home quarantine now.

The 34-year-old person was in home quarantine after he returned here from Dubai on March 18. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was undergoing treatment at a designated hospital, the officer said.

79 test negative

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Department of Health here on Thursday said that samples of a total of 103 persons taken for tests in the district since February, the results of 80 had been received. Of the 80 cases, only one had tested positive, while the others were negative. The results of the remaining 23 persons were awaited. As many as 16 persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals in Udupi district on Thursday, the release said.