Those following Ayush system of medicine should break the taboo around it: Dakshina Kannada DC

August 18, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

“Is homeopathy an alternative medicine,” asked Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Mugilan, who inaugurated the two-day “Provenio-23” national-level conference organised by Alva’s Homeopathic Medical College on Friday.

The audience, which included students, doctors, and academicians, answered “no”. A professor explained the importance of homeopathy at the conference organised in Moodbidri.

Mr. Muhilan said: “I asked the question intentionally. We should always have strong faith in the career we pursue. That should be our priority. It is not an alternative medication system, rather it is a novel and unique medical practice.”

It is the duty of those following this medical system to break taboo around Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) as there is less awareness among people, he said. He further said: “The administration’s priority is to make healthcare accessible to common people. Homeopathy and other medical systems are thus helping people.”

Father Muller Charitable Institutions director Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho said: “Allopathy is quite expensive and homeopathy is reaching people. It is very important that any service which reaches the common people is the need of the hour.” Stating that Alva’s Education Foundation’s contribution to education, culture, and sports is commendable, Fr. Coelho said foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva had a harmonious and cooperative relationship with everyone during his schooling at Mangaluru convent.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Pro-Chancellor Yenepoya Mohammad Farhaad said students should develop coexistence and cordial relations with peers and have thirst for knowledge acquisition. He regretted: “Many doctors act like they don’t have time to talk to the patient. There are many who do not see patients as human beings.”

Mohan Alva, District Ayush Officer K. Mohammed Iqbal, Foundation Managing Trustee Vivek Alva, college principal Roshan Pinto, and others were present. As many as 1,045 students, practitioners, and academicians from different States participated in the conference.

