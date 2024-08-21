This young food delivery executive has not let his physical disability deter him

Parashuram Madiwalappa Agasara, 24, has not let his physical ability deter him and works as a food delivery executive with an online food delivery platform.

Hailing from Vijayapura district, his parents Madiwalappa Agasara and Renuka came for a living to Mangaluru three decades ago. They run a petty shop in Bakampady area now. Mr. Parashuram cannot stand and walk as he is affected by polio and learned to crawl.

Being the eldest of seven siblings, he had an urge to support his family and did errands from a young age. “I could study till Class 9 and later dropped out of school,” he told The Hindu.

While he was doing errands, Mr. Parashuram was provided with a mobility scooter under a government scheme about a year ago. He then decided to work as a food delivery executive even as Swiggy offered him an opportunity. Initially, Mr. Parashuram worked as a security person in an apartment complex from morning till evening and delivered food during the nights.

“Now I deliver food full time, but on alternate days,” Mr. Parashuram said. He uses his off day to take rest from the physical burden resulting from crawling, he said. Mr. Parashuram moves with ease using his hands even inside apartment complexes and delivers the orders.

“Sometimes customers get annoyed when the delivery gets delayed. However, upon seeing my physical condition, they pat my back and give tips,” he said. His earning extra tips has not gone down well among some of his peers, who chide Mr. Parashuram of using his physical status to earn extra income, he regretted.

Yet, he earns about ₹500 to 600 a day after deducting expenditure on petrol.