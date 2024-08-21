GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This young food delivery executive has not let his physical disability deter him

Published - August 21, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Parashuram Madiwalappa Agasara, a food delivery executive with an online food delivery platform, emerges from an apartment complex after delivering food in Mangaluru.

Parashuram Madiwalappa Agasara, a food delivery executive with an online food delivery platform, emerges from an apartment complex after delivering food in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Parashurama Madiwalappa Agasara, a food delivery executive with an online food delivery platform, uses mobility scooter to deliver orders in Mangaluru.

Parashurama Madiwalappa Agasara, a food delivery executive with an online food delivery platform, uses mobility scooter to deliver orders in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Parashuram Madiwalappa Agasara, 24, has not let his physical ability deter him and works as a food delivery executive with an online food delivery platform.

Hailing from Vijayapura district, his parents Madiwalappa Agasara and Renuka came for a living to Mangaluru three decades ago. They run a petty shop in Bakampady area now. Mr. Parashuram cannot stand and walk as he is affected by polio and learned to crawl.

Being the eldest of seven siblings, he had an urge to support his family and did errands from a young age. “I could study till Class 9 and later dropped out of school,” he told The Hindu.

While he was doing errands, Mr. Parashuram was provided with a mobility scooter under a government scheme about a year ago. He then decided to work as a food delivery executive even as Swiggy offered him an opportunity. Initially, Mr. Parashuram worked as a security person in an apartment complex from morning till evening and delivered food during the nights.

“Now I deliver food full time, but on alternate days,” Mr. Parashuram said. He uses his off day to take rest from the physical burden resulting from crawling, he said. Mr. Parashuram moves with ease using his hands even inside apartment complexes and delivers the orders.

“Sometimes customers get annoyed when the delivery gets delayed. However, upon seeing my physical condition, they pat my back and give tips,” he said. His earning extra tips has not gone down well among some of his peers, who chide Mr. Parashuram of using his physical status to earn extra income, he regretted.

Yet, he earns about ₹500 to 600 a day after deducting expenditure on petrol.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.