This village sets an example in handling dry waste

Maravanthe, a tiny village known for its beautiful coastline in Udupi district, has set an example for other local bodies, including those in urban areas, by establishing a waste collection centre that ensures zero dry waste in the village.

With an area of 1,115 acres, of which about 450 acres is agricultural land, the village has nearly 1,200 households and a population of 5,000.

A gram panchayat with 14 members administers the affairs of the village.

As in the case of other villages, with modernisation it also faced the menace of plastic with public and private places getting littered with waste, and storm-water drains and other waterbodies getting choked.

At this time, the gram panchayat got financial assistance under the Swachh Bharat Mission to build a waste-processing unit on a 2-acre land at a cost of ₹13 lakh.

Two buckets

The unit comprises a building to segregate dry waste and compost unit for wet waste. It has provided two waste collection buckets to every household, one for wet and another for dry waste. “While the wet waste is collected daily, we collect dry waste on rotation ward-wise,” said R.K. Anitha, panchayat president who was supervising dry waste segregation at the plant when The Hindu visited it recently.

Wet waste too is not collected from every household. Only those with a small land area give wet waste while those with gardens and agricultural lands use it for composting, she said.

The panchayat was able to reach about 1,000 out of 1,200 households for waste collection and collects ₹50 a month towards the cost.

About three tonnes of dry waste is collected a month and it is bought by scrap dealers providing about ₹10 to ₹15,000 income to the panchayat.

The establishment cost, including salaries of workers deployed for collection and segregation, however is more than the actual collection and the panchayat is in need of financial support from the government, Ms. Anitha said.

While the dry waste plant is almost a success, the wet waste processing centre is yet to produce quality manure, she said.

Yet, wet waste is not a major issue in a village, she said, adding the panchayat also has a separate compost pit for processing diaper and sanitary napkins.