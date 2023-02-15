ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL to supply sustainable aviation fuel to IAF

February 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for supply of sustainable aviation fuel (Bio-ATF). The MRPL is the first Indian hydrocarbon refinery to sign an agreement with the IAF for supply of Bio ATF, said MRPL in a press release on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding was exchanged between MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh and Air Vice Marshal S.K. Jain at the ongoing Aero India 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Indian Air Force V.R. Chaudhari, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, and Joint Secretary (Exploration and Bio-ATF Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sunil Kumar, were present.

The MRPL said it was proud moment to become the first Indian refinery to serve the sustainable energy needs of the Armed Forces and assist the nation to move towards a sustainable future.

CONNECT WITH US