Akhila Havyaka Mahasabha will hold its third Vishwa Havyaka Sammelana in Bengaluru for three days from December 27, according to its president Giridhar Kaje.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing press persons in Mangaluru on November 10 Mr. Kaje said that the sammelana will be held at Royal Senate and Grand Castle at the Palace Grounds.

The three day event will feature religious and cultural programmes, eight sessions on 18 topics, exhibition and felicitations to achievers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mahasabha invites not only Brahmins but people of other castes and religions as well to understand the culture, practices, history, food habits and achievements of Havyaka Brahmins.

The first Vishwa Havyaka Sammelana was organised in Puttur in 1996 and the second one was held in Bengaluru in 2018.

Among the attractions at the exhibition will include 108 year old ‘panchangas’. Over 6,000 books written by Havyakas will be exhibited. The event will feature 100 food items related to Havyakas who are now mainly spread over Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition will also feature everything related to arecanut farming and inter-crops cultivated in arecanut farms. There will be a Gayathri Theme Park to introduce Gayathri Mantra.

In all, 567 awards will be presented to achievers. There will be 108 cultural programmes to be presented by over 300 artists.

Referring to the sessions he said that Havyaka men who are cooks, farmers and ‘archakas’ (priests) by profession are facing issues related to marriage. They are not finding women to get married. The sessions will discuss the related matter among other topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Dr. Kaje said Havyaka community is also facing issues related to brain drain. Many youths of the community have migrated and are migrating to cities and foreign countries to pursue different professions leaving behind their aged parents at their native places. This has also impacted the family concept. The sessions will also discuss the matter.

Stating that the Mahasabha is 81-year-old he said that a souvenir ‘Sahasrachandra’ will be released during the event.

Dr. Kaje said that Kannada’s first drama ‘Iggappa Hegde Vivaha Prahasana’ will also be performed during the event. Different competitions have also been organised on the occasion. (EOM)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.